Delicious festival goes back in time

International stars Raphael Saadiq and Corinne Bailey Rae will rock the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival stage from September 21-22 this year.

Patrons will also be treated to Boom Shaka and Bongo Maffin as they take revellers on a nostalgic trip to the 90s. Included in the mix are Mafikizolo and Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.

US singer Saadiq, of the 90s group Tony! Toni! Toné!, performed in SA five years ago and will make a comeback in September for the big event.

UK star Bailey Rae, who's known for her hit Put Your Record On, will be making her debut appearance.

Dubbed one of Joburg's biggest family events, the festival was also making a return to the Kyalami circuit despite a few complaints received from nearby residents last year.