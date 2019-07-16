Delicious festival goes back in time
International stars Raphael Saadiq and Corinne Bailey Rae will rock the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival stage from September 21-22 this year.
Patrons will also be treated to Boom Shaka and Bongo Maffin as they take revellers on a nostalgic trip to the 90s. Included in the mix are Mafikizolo and Nigeria's Tiwa Savage.
US singer Saadiq, of the 90s group Tony! Toni! Toné!, performed in SA five years ago and will make a comeback in September for the big event.
UK star Bailey Rae, who's known for her hit Put Your Record On, will be making her debut appearance.
Dubbed one of Joburg's biggest family events, the festival was also making a return to the Kyalami circuit despite a few complaints received from nearby residents last year.
Event spokesperson Qaqamba Dunywa confirmed that organisers had received four complaints over the two-day event last year but did not anticipate any more complaints this year.
"Last year we worked closely with the residents that live around the venue and as such the festival received only four complaints over the event weekend. We have continued conversations with the residents in planning this year's festival to ensure both festival goers as well as the residents are happy," she said.
Organiser Lloyd Cornwall said although they were honoured by the international guests, the local acts were also worth looking forward to.
Cornwall said they were planning on having a two-and-a-half hour tribute to Kalawa Jazmee record label, who are celebrating their 25-year anniversary.
"We are not just paying respect to the sound of young South Africa - the sound that I've watched grow - but to the influence its leaders had," said Cornwall.
The recording label was established by Oscar "DJ Oskido" Mdlongwa, Mandla "Spikiri" Mofokeng, Emmanuel "Mjokes" Matsane, Zynne "Mahoota" Sibika and Bruce "Dope" Sebitlo in 1994 and has nurtured more than 60 music careers to date.
Dunywa said: "As a record label that paved the way for South African music during a time when our indigenous sound was seen as a form of protest, we want to celebrate how far we have come as a country and allow music to unify us."