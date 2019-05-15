Nomhle Nkonyeni: Arts matriarch shines on

Nomhle Nkonyeni is a living legend in the performing arts industry and a mother to many.

The 77-year-old was recognised for her work by president Cyril Ramaphosa with the National Order Of Ikhamanga last month, and plans to continue with the work she has been doing for many decades.

The National Orders are the highest awards that SA bestows, through the President of the Republic, upon citizens and members of the international community who have contributed meaningfully towards making the country a free, democratic and successful nation, united in its diversity.

Nkonyeni, a woman of very few words, says: "I felt honoured, nothing else".

She also never went out of her way to get all dolled up to meet the president.

"I'm a very simple aunty."

She was honoured among other legendary artists such as singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka and actress Mary Twala.