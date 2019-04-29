Dr Les wants to bring healing to people through music

Medical doctor Lesetsa Matlala, has joined forces with DJ Sbu's protégé, Sibusiso "Skhova" Mthembu to realise his first love of healing people through music.

Matlala, 28, and Skhova, 30, crossed paths earlier this year and have already made a seven-track EP called Gen3sis to cement their relationship.

The duo use the stage name Deep In8inity and say their sound was "deep, electronic and commercially appealing to uplift and heal many people".

While their sound was far from that of Tomas Skyldeberg's Magnetic Fields or Black Coffee's Drive, their attempt to enter into the industry was commendable.

Matlala, whose stage name is Dr Les, said he always had the passion to produce music but only took it seriously as a potential career since last year.

"As a medical student I didn't have the opportunity to give music the full attention it deserved. But now that I am done with my studies, I can pursue this career and beloved passion."