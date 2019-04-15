'Acting is my passion' - Nthati Moshesh

Nthati Moshesh celebrates 25 years in the entertainment industry and is also excited to turn the big 50 this August.

The award-winning actress has come full circle but says she's ready to do a full 360 degree turn again when it comes to her career.

"I will stop acting when I am 97. That's my cut off. I don't dream about producing or directing or anything else... acting is my passion. Even [if] it means going months without work, what is meant to be always comes around," she says.

Moshesh has been cast in the role of Masabatha, a cult leader on Mzansi's popular women prison drama, Lockdown.

Season 4's episode one kicked off on Monday on Mzansi Magic and had social media users ululating at Moshesh's return to the small screen.

Her character walks in at the end of the episode, blind as a bat and her neck tilted to the side, almost looking deformed.

Even the fearless character Zim Zim (played by Manaka Ranaka) runs for cover.

"I think Mandla N [the series creator] has an obsession with crazy people. If you look at the characters, none are normal. It was hectic and painful having to bend my head like that," laughs Moshesh.

She says she was thrown in the deep end because the role was initially meant for someone else who turned it down.

"It was my luck. I got the call and learnt hours before the time that the character was blind. I was in panic mode. I know nothing about blind people.