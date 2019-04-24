Mzansi stars shine this graduation season

The graduation season has seen many local celebs shine, proving that star quality and brains are a perfect match.

Mzansi's stars inspired fans as they posed in their academic regalia.

Hard work paid off forSkeem Saam actor Phophi Mudau-Ratlabala, fashion and beauty blogger Sarah Langa and former Generations actor Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya.

Mudau-Ratlabala, 30, known as a businesswoman in the drama, obtained her third qualification from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) with a post-graduate diploma in general management after she enrolled last year.

"Education does open your mind up to plenty opportunities and personal development.

"In the decision to grow as both an actress and an entrepreneur, I have chosen to invest in the fight against poverty and unemployment, and rewrite the story of a black child," she said.

The Phophi Seed Talent Management founder said as the first grandchild in her family she did not want to break the illustrious chain of graduates .

"My [maternal] grandparents, the Nemukongwes have studied up to master's degrees and my mom and all her siblings have various qualifications," she said.

Socialite Langa, 26, grabbed her bachelor of arts majoring in marketing and psychology from the University of Witwatersrand last month.

She started studying mathematics and applied computational mathematics in 2011 before changing to a BA in microbiology in 2012, which she also dropped mid-year.

"I was unhappy and decided on career counseling ... and did a bunch of psychometric tests," she said. After the test guided her towards the creative industry, she took 18 months off before opting for a marketing and psychology degree in 2015.

She's currently reading for an MBA.