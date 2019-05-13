Musos sing praises of their moms
Mzansi celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.
Various artists have penned lyrics that express gratitude for the roles their mothers have played in their lives.
Having a single titled Mama is not unique to musicians but their stories paint a picture of how they grew up and their special bonds with their mothers.
Rapper Bonginkosi Mahlangu, popularly known as Kid X, is celebrating his mother with a special song.
In Mama, featuring Thee Legacy, Kid X praises strong mothers, especially his mother Florence. The 30-year-old says his relationship with his mom is intuitive.
"I have a really amazing relationship with my mother and there was no way I was going to do an album and not have a song to celebrate my love for her."
Florence, who is a teacher, made sacrifices to ensure that both Kid X and his younger sister Mandisa, succeeded in life.
"My mom has done incredible things for my younger sister, Mandisa and I ... moulding us into morally sound adults who can impact the world around us," he said.
This Mother's Day, Kid X invited 10 fans and their mothers for dinner to meet his beloved mother.
Singer Moneoa Moshesh wrote a single Mama about her mother Treaty, on her debut album Coming From Going To in 2012.
"She showed up for me. Everybody loves their moms but I think my relationship [is special] because she was a single mom. We grew up struggling," Moneoa said.
Treaty exposed her to music that shaped her career path. Moshesh, 29, said she was performing today but has planned a special dinner for her mother tomorrow.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne, 25, is also celebrating her mother's love. She has planned a spa date for her mom, Sarah Manney, 55. Award-winning musician, Sjava's hit track uMama is a love letter to his mother while Thandiswa Mazwai's album Belede was in her mother's memory.