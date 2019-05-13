Lifestyle

Musos sing praises of their moms

By NOKUTHULA ZWANE - 13 May 2019 - 14:16
Singer Moneoa has a special bond with her mom.
Mzansi celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.

Various artists have penned lyrics that express gratitude for the roles their mothers have played in their lives.

Having a single titled Mama is not unique to musicians but their stories paint a picture of how they grew up and their special bonds with their mothers.

Rapper Bonginkosi Mahlangu, popularly known as Kid X, is celebrating his mother with a special song.

In Mama, featuring Thee Legacy, Kid X praises strong mothers, especially his mother Florence. The 30-year-old says his relationship with his mom is intuitive.

"I have a really amazing relationship with my mother and there was no way I was going to do an album and not have a song to celebrate my love for her."

Florence, who is a teacher, made sacrifices to ensure that both Kid X and his younger sister Mandisa, succeeded in life.

"My mom has done incredible things for my younger sister, Mandisa and I ... moulding us into morally sound adults who can impact the world around us," he said.

This Mother's Day, Kid X invited 10 fans and their mothers for dinner to meet his beloved mother.

Singer Moneoa Moshesh wrote a single Mama about her mother Treaty, on her debut album Coming From Going To in 2012.

"She showed up for me. Everybody loves their moms but I think my relationship [is special] because she was a single mom. We grew up struggling," Moneoa said.

Treaty exposed her to music that shaped her career path. Moshesh, 29, said she was performing today but has planned a special dinner for her mother tomorrow.

Rapper Gigi Lamayne, 25, is also celebrating her mother's love. She has planned a spa date for her mom, Sarah Manney, 55. Award-winning musician, Sjava's hit track uMama is a love letter to his mother while Thandiswa Mazwai's album Belede was in her mother's memory.

