Tlale pops up with new couture shop

Fresh from showcases in Lagos, Nigeria, and Europe, David Tlale has found a temporary home at the African Pride Hotel in Melrose Arch, where his clients can buy his latest designs.

Tlale told Sunday World the move is an attempt to change the mentality of his clients' shopping habits with a three-day pop-up store at the hotel every three weeks.

He said his brand has been known to offer an experience of African pride for more than 17 years and showcasing collaborations with the African Pride Hotel was a no-brainer.

"We are building an experience and journey of introducing the product to the guests who come to the hotel and local customers," he said.

Tlale operates his business from his studio in Marshalltown in the Joburg CBD.

"We currently don't have a full-on store, we operate from our studio so we are making it easy [with the pop-up store] for customers to come and experience us," he said.

He said the collections at the store would also change as well over the coming weeks and he was in no rush to open his own store. He added that he was not sure if the hotel space could end up being a permanent store.

The garment selection on sale will feature major pieces from his Corporate Espionage campaign, the Modular V-Neck Dress, a variety of white blouses and the popular A-line Azania dress, among a selection of high-end pieces.