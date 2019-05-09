Tlale pops up with new couture shop
Fresh from showcases in Lagos, Nigeria, and Europe, David Tlale has found a temporary home at the African Pride Hotel in Melrose Arch, where his clients can buy his latest designs.
Tlale told Sunday World the move is an attempt to change the mentality of his clients' shopping habits with a three-day pop-up store at the hotel every three weeks.
He said his brand has been known to offer an experience of African pride for more than 17 years and showcasing collaborations with the African Pride Hotel was a no-brainer.
"We are building an experience and journey of introducing the product to the guests who come to the hotel and local customers," he said.
Tlale operates his business from his studio in Marshalltown in the Joburg CBD.
"We currently don't have a full-on store, we operate from our studio so we are making it easy [with the pop-up store] for customers to come and experience us," he said.
He said the collections at the store would also change as well over the coming weeks and he was in no rush to open his own store. He added that he was not sure if the hotel space could end up being a permanent store.
The garment selection on sale will feature major pieces from his Corporate Espionage campaign, the Modular V-Neck Dress, a variety of white blouses and the popular A-line Azania dress, among a selection of high-end pieces.
Tlale told Sunday World his goal was not to strategically market the store because he believes that "it [David Tlale label] will have to grow on its own". "It's not that kind of place where 500 people should come and buy. These are collector pieces," he said.
The first pop-up store started this week and is every fashion lover's chance to get themselves a piece of Africa's notable fashion pride.
Tlale also recently partnered with luxury retailer Alara Lagos to sell his couture designs in the West African market.
Fashion heavyweights including Vogue editor Suzy Menkes, supermodel Naomi Campbell and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful witnessed his latest David Tlale Africanah Collection when it was unveiled by the retailer in Nigeria last month.