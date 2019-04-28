Freedom Day means frustration for retrenched young graduate

Retrenchments have become a norm in SA but for a young university graduate, Kgomotso Mokobi, the shock can be unbelievable.

Mokobi, who holds a marketing management degree from the University of Johannesburg, has been stuck at home since she was laid off at the beginning of this year.

The 26-year-old had been working for a marketing agency for just under four years when she was told to pack her bags and leave. The setback has made her question the state of youth unemployment in the country 25 years into democracy.

“Being unemployed at this early stage of my life makes me feel like I am not growing. I feel kind of boxed in. I feel stagnant and not moving. The past 25 years of my life has just been almost nothing. It sucks man, it sucks being a young adult and being dependent on your parents when you should be building the foundation for them to retire comfortable and taking care of them,” she said.

Growing up she had aspirations of becoming a model and television presenter but instead opted to continue with her studies. As a young black female BCom marketing management graduate she said it took her four years to complete the course.

While at university, Mokobi faced a challenge trying to balance her social life and studies. But 2016 was the year she would be able to brag different.