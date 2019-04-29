Not yet uhuru for most jobless youth

As SA celebrated 25 years of freedom on Saturday, our country's high unemployment rate of 27.2% is a sober reminder that it is not yet uhuru for more than 6-million South Africans, many of whom are young people.

Four 25-year-old unemployed youths know the pain and bleak existence of not having a job.

After passing at various universities full of hope, these graduates are still knocking on doors that are constantly being shut in their faces.

Only politically connected people find jobs

The 1994 elections may have brought a ray of hope to many South Africans, but to young unemployed graduates like Thapelo Matsobane, being unable to find work has perpetuated the bleak life of poverty and inequality that still lingers from the apartheid era.

Matsobane from Mokopane in Limpopo said he has no experience of democracy. Matsobane, a BCom in human resources management graduate from University of Limpopo, said he was faced with the sad reality of unemployment after he graduated in 2014. Matsobane added to the list of unemployed graduates who had to find any kind of job to make a living.

"I completed my internship with the department of education in 2015. I went to work for retail because I had to take care of myself when my mother died. I lost my only support structure during my internship year, and I had to find work in retail, something different to what I have studied because I had to make ends meet. It was horrible."

My mother took me through university and she died before she could even taste the fruits of her hard labour. Today I am a graduate and unemployed.

"There are people who are benefiting from democracy ... it doesn't include people from the rural areas," Matsobane said.

He said the sad reality is that to enjoy the benefits of democracy one needs to have connections in high places.

"Twenty-five years later, there are still people occupying positions they are not qualified for, especially in the public sector simply because they have [political] connections."

Reality is grim for Mulaudzi