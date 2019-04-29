Distruction Boyz killing it

Award-winning gqom duo Distruction Boyz's international appeal continues to grow as requests for collaborations and production work stream in.

Tanzanian pop star Vanessa Mdee is the latest performer to collaborate with Distruction Boyz via the release of That's For Me, a danceable tune with a touch of RnB and gqom.

The Durban pair, made up of Thobani "Que" Mgobhozi and Zipho "Goldmax" Mthembu, told Sunday World more international collaborations were still coming .

The duo added they were going to embark on an African tour where they hoped to record with artists such as Mr Eazi of Nigeria.

According to their manager Sphamandla Gumede, the Boyz met Mdee after she had signed with Universal Music last year.