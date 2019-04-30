Journo turns herself into a vagabond to chronicle Africa

Vagabond is a poetic, raw and honest diary of one woman as she explores Africa over five years. Lerato Mogoatlhe says it was actually an unplanned trip to Senegal 11 years ago that kicked off her journey.

And on this particular trip, she had no place to sleep. The former entertainment and lifestyle journalist says she was bored with the local party scene and was seeking new adventures. She was meant to travel only for three months - but it turned into 21 countries five years later.

"I'm tired of pretending to care about people's new albums and TV shows. I honestly don't give a damn who is dressed by whom and I'm over writing about people's lives and dreams coming true," she wrote.

So in her 20s, she lived wandering through Africa on faith and jotted down the numerous sights she experienced.

The book's title triggers the urge to go out and see what Africa has to offer. It's more of a love letter of her discovery of herself, her home and its people that one witnesses through her uncensored curiosity.