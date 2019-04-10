Senamile Masango: The queen of science

Senamile Masango may be the daughter of a princess - but she's the queen of science. Having graduated with a Master's degree in nuclear physics cum laude this week, the nuclear physicist hopes to one day take over the reins at the problematic Eskom.

Now studying towards her PhD, she explains what is it that she does exactly: "We smash particles in order to unlock the mystery of the universe and we also want to understand the interaction that happens between neutrons and protons."

She made history as one of a few black female scientists to experiment at one of the world's largest centres for scientific research, CERN (European Organisation for Nuclear Research) in Switzerland two years ago. These are dreams she didn't think she would fulfill as she fell pregnant at the age of 20 and lost that same child in a car accident three years ago.

But she explains that she hails from strong roots.

Born in the rural village of Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, in May 1987, she says her mother is a princess from the Zulu royal family while her father was a chief inspector and leader.

"He raised us very well and he is the one who planted the seed of education [in us]. I can write a whole book about his teachings. My father had three wives, my mother was the youngest.

"Growing up in a polygamous family was a challenging set-up, especially for us kids. At least the parents knew what they put themselves into. I learned at an early age how to defend myself and also not to cross other people's boundaries. You must mind your own business all the times."

Her interest in science was planted at Mlokothwa High School when she was merely 11 years old. "Our geography teacher, Mr Ziqubu, introduced us to astronauts. I was fascinated to learn there are people who can leave this dimension and go to the moon. I also learnt that no one in Africa had ever travelled into space ... I fell in love with science. I wanted to be the first African to travel to space but Mark Shuttleworth beat me to it," she says.

Having started school at the age of four, she was able to enrol at the University of Zululand at the age of 16. The 31-year-old relates that she failed a few modules and also fell pregnant.