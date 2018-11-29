Lifestyle

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss opens up about body shaming

By Jessica Levitt - 29 November 2018 - 09:52
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014.
Image: Toby Melville/REUTERS

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss has opened up about being body-shamed‚ explaining that during her reign as Miss South Africa she was often on the receiving end of comments about her weight.

She posted a YouTube link where she read out some of the comments that were made about her weight and body.

"She has always been a plus sized beauty. She has become fat. Why did she gain so much weight. She looks pregnant."

These are just some of the comments Rolene had to deal with during her reign.

She said‚ to her‚ the comments became facts and made her cry.

Rolene posted the video and said she realised that when it comes to health‚ "there is no perfect shape."

She shared that her journey has been marked by negative comments and she's ultimately learnt that "your race‚ your pace."

Source: TMG Digital.

