SNAPS | Inside Uzalo actress Nocxy Mabika's coming of age ceremony
Actress Nokuthula "Nocxy" Mabika has described her coming of age ceremony‚ which took place over the weekend.
The traditional Zulu ceremony was held in Ndumo‚ KwaZulu-Natal.
Nocxy gave fans a glimpse into the special occasion by sharing a string of snaps on Instagram on Monday.
The actress' celebrity pals including Nelisiwe Sibiya and Gugu Khati joined Nocxy to celebrate the special milestone.
Nocxy thanked her dad for making the special celebration a reality.
"OMG can’t get over Saturday it was so surreal. Thank you to my to my daddy‚" she said.
Here's a look into the traditional affair.
OMG can’t get over Saturday it was so surreal 😭😍❤️🙏 thank you to my to my daddy @mbopheni and to my girls @thatharingo @neliisah @lesedi_nonku @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya @mballyngidy @londiwedebra and to my friends @lawmqwebu @gugu.khathi @embelesh @muzi_mlambo @absolutestella @nokyngobeni @zodwazuma @apeendy @pinkyponkymthethwa @ndumiso_mgazi @unqohndlovu @kazi_vuyo and everyone that came through and the the ones that couldn’t make it @noxolo_mathula @everasimeni @babescele2 @1st_cele_princess @dawnthandeka_king @classybonny @khaya_dladla @melissa_marriott @tha.simelane @nompilomaphumulo @sandile_sanza_mtshali @zuke.35 @sphiwe80 @manqoba_tembe @blacktalian077 @sliehli @nyanda12 @des_mkize @lindo_malwane and everyone I cannot tag ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #nocxyofage #memulokanocxy 📸 : @nduduzofire3062 💄: @embelesh 👗: @muzi_mlambo @mitandezynz 💅🏽: @royalfloridaspa
