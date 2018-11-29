Actress Nokuthula "Nocxy" Mabika has described her coming of age ceremony‚ which took place over the weekend.

The traditional Zulu ceremony was held in Ndumo‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

Nocxy gave fans a glimpse into the special occasion by sharing a string of snaps on Instagram on Monday.

The actress' celebrity pals including Nelisiwe Sibiya and Gugu Khati joined Nocxy to celebrate the special milestone.

Nocxy thanked her dad for making the special celebration a reality.

"OMG can’t get over Saturday it was so surreal. Thank you to my to my daddy‚" she said.

Here's a look into the traditional affair.