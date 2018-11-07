Timely evolution of the barbers' craft

A visit to the barber has evolved from a simple short sides, top and chiskop. It's more than just cutting hair - it's about wearing a piece of art for Mzansi's metrosexual guys, writes Somaya Stockenstroom.

The top of the crop call on Sheldon Tatchell to cut their hair. From Kwesta, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C to Lootlove, Benni McCarthy Pastor Bushiri, and loads more.

Tatchell takes his service to their doorstep in his pimped-out Legend Barber Mercedes Benz panel van. "My very first celebrity client was Kermit Erasmus from Orlando Pirates - and he spread the word. I am blessed," says Tatchell.

He added the mobile service to his legendary barber franchise last September. It comes completely kitted out with the barber shops basics: mirror, chairs, clippers, scissors and blades - but also has entertainment including YouTube, Playstation and blockbuster films that can be viewed on two large monitors.

The experience gets better with an offer of top alcoholic brands to sip on while you get an A-grade haircut.