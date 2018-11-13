Zoleka Mandela shows off miracle pregnancy

Miracle babies do happen. Zoleka Mandela revealed her pregnancy and Gabrielle Union presented her baby to the world this week.

Mandela, who survived breast cancer more than once and lost two children, wrote a post in March asking God to gift her with another child after a spell of infertility caused by chemotherapy.

"Okay, God! Let's put aside the infertility thing and let me to talk to you G to G ..."

"No shade, but my desire to be a mother again would not be this intense were it not part of your plan for me, so wassup? Where the twins be at, a sister's over here turning 40 in 2 years time and everything? .... As infertile as I am, I trust you completely and I thank you completely for filling my life with so many gifts," reads part of her post.

And, after complaining of her weight gain of more than 20 kilos, she surprised all by posting a heavily pregnant picture on her Instagram on October 30.

Many thought it was a throwback, but she confirmed it when she thanked her "Day 1", her grandmother, the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"So it's true then? From death comes new life ... you placed this blessing between the walls of my womb to remind me that I only need to look inside myself to find you because you have not left me..." she wrote.

Meanwhile American actress Union, 46, showed off her baby girl born through surrogacy on November 7. The Being Mary Jane and Bad Boys II star published a book, We're Going to Need More Wine, where she opened up about her infertility and countless miscarriages.

"11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl!" she wrote, quoting the lyrics of Bill Withers's Lovely Day.