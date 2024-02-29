Khenyeza, however, said what frustrates him is that his side is struggling to find the back of the net, something which has been their downfall.
"What frustrates me the most is that the team is playing, and they are creating chances," he said.
"We need to have that killer instinct because if you don't have that, the opposition will have hope that they will need to convert one of their chances.
"I don't think it is luck. It is a responsibility that we need to take as players. We made a lot of mistakes. We were supposed to bury the game in the first half, but we played very well and created a lot of chances.
"I don't think it's a lack of confidence because if we do it at training, we must do the same thing in the game. It is still the same player that scores three or four goals at training."
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune coach Lehlohonolo Seema admitted his side didn't play well but was pleased with the fighting spirit.
"We talk about the fight, the determination and never-die attitude. I think that's what the team brought today," Seema said.
"Playing wise, I think Golden Arrows played well. They started like a house on fire, but unfortunately, if you don't take your chances, these kinds of results will come."
Management still backs me – Khenyeza after Arrows' 10th defeat
Coach rues missed chances against Sekhukhune
Image: Darren Stewart
Under-fire Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza insists he is still receiving support from the club despite a run of poor results.
Arrows suffered their 10th successive defeat across all competitions when they lost 0-1 to Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday.
Elias Mokwana scored the only goal of the match in injury time to hand Arrows their 10th defeat in a row, a result which has put Khenyeza's future in serious doubt.
"The club supports everyone, especially the players, because we are all in this situation and I have not had any negative things, all I get is support," Khenyeza told the media during the post-match press conference.
"We just need to win one game and then we will see from there because now we can't think about the top eight. We must think about the game that we need to win. At the end of the day, there are things you can't change, especially in football."
The last time Arrows registered a victory was on October 28 when they beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-1, a side they will face on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.
Nyatama misses Komphela as Birds are plucked
