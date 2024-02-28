×

Soccer

Nwabili vows to repay Chippa for Afcon support

Keeper commits to stay for two more years

28 February 2024 - 07:42
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Stanley Nwabili.
Stanley Nwabili.
Image: BackpagePix

Chippa Uniteds Stanley Nwabili has admitted the support Chilli Boys owner Siviwe Mpengesi showed him during his fantastic Afcon outing with Nigeria amazed him, wishing to repay him by staying for at least another two years, albeit saying thats unlikely.

Mpengesi caused a stir when he declared his support for Nigeria and his goalkeeper Nwabili  against Bafana Bafana in the Afcon semifinals early this month. Nigeria went on to win the match 4-2 on penalties with Nwabili walking away with the man of the match award after stopping two penalties in the shootout to inspire the Super Eagles to the final, where they lost 2-1 to hosts Ivory Coast.

The chairman gave me a lot of reasons to work hard at Afcon. He was sending me a lot of messages, even wishing me well ahead of his own country... that was something I didnt believe.

I was like, how would this man do this kind of thing? I really appreciate him and I owe him a lot, Nwabili said at the Nedbank Cup round of 16 draw at SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Monday.

A lot of people say, ahh Stanley, you must leave Chippa but I wish to work for him for two more years ... but I dont think that wish will come true [because hes likely to receive better offers and leave]. Hes a really nice man.

Nwabili also insisted he hadnt yet received any offers amid his meteoric rise, motivated by a brilliant Afcon. I only see offers online. I have never seen any offer on my table, Nwabili disclosed.

Nwabili highlighted that his newfound fame hasnt changed him, albeit conceding he must now double his efforts since hes a role model to a lot of people after his Afcon heroics.

I am still Stanley. I want to work harder than before now. If I was putting in 100 before, now I have to double that because a lot of people are looking up to me now, Nwabili stated.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper also dismissed rumours he was threatened and told to never to return to SA after Nigeria beat Bafana. If there were threats, I wouldnt be here. There are no threats my man. I think those rumours came from emotional people, Nwabili said.

Chippa will face an ABC Motsepe League outfit from their own province, Eastern Cape, in FC Ravens at home in the round of 16. The league is yet to confirm dates and venues for the round of 16 games.

 

