Ramovic just wants attention, retorts Mokwena
'Give him the praise, please'
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has described his counterpart at TS Galaxy, Sead Ramovic, as an attention seeker and has asked the media to give it to him.
Mokwena was responding to claims made by Ramovic last Thursday in the Nedbank Cup press conference where he claimed the Sundowns coach used the F-word during their telephonic call.
Speaking to the media after his side beat AmaZulu 3-0 in the DStv Premiership match to maintain their lead at the top of the table, Mokwena said he will not be involved in this argument again.
"If I have to say something to Sead, again, I will pick up the phone and I will say it on the phone," Mokwena said.
"I don't think that it is for the public because we go into a space that we are not supposed to go to. I don't mind if he comes for me. There are a lot of coaches who have come for me.
"You see, when you start to say the club has spent so much money, you are also disrespecting the Motsepe family, who give so much of their hard-earned money into football and many other things.
"You [media] must give him all he is crying for. I don't know why you can't hear the underlying message.
"All he is crying for; he's won five games in a row. Give him attention, give him praise, give it to him."
Sundowns and Galaxy will meet next Wednesday in the league match in Mbombela and Mokwena said he will shake his hand if Ramovic wants it.
