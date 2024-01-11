Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has punished Moroka Swallows for their no-show in two December league fixtures versus Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows, handing both opponents walkovers, while fining the Birds R1m of which R600,000 was suspended.
“I can confirm that earlier this evening, Moroka Swallows appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of misconduct on account of their non-fulfilment of the fixtures, which were scheduled for the 27th and 30th of December 2023 against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows respectively. At the commencement of the proceedings, after the charges were put to them, they pleaded guilty and the league accepted their guilty plea and in the result, they were convicted accordingly,” Majavu said on Thursday.
“With regard to sanction, having listened to the submissions from the two legal representatives on behalf of the league as well as Swallows, the PSL DC returned the following ruling; one, in respect of each match that wasn’t honoured, the opponents of Swallows were awarded that match on the basis of a three point and three goals basis… what’s referred to as a walkover.
PSL fines Swallows R1m for no-show
Club pleads guilty, warned by DC not to reoffend
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“Two, they were further fined a monetary amount of R1m of which R600,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension, they’re not found guilty of the same offence. The balance of R400,000 is to be paid effectively. They were further ordered to carry the costs of the sitting and that will be added to the R400,000.”
Majavu also insisted that the league’s DC warned Swallows to guard against re-offending, suggesting the Birds avoided an even heftier penalty by pleading guilty at the first opportunity they got,
“The DC further cautioned Swallows about the perilous route and fate that may befall them, should they reoffend in that, one of the competence sanctions could easily have been a suspension from the league or a total expulsion from the league. However, the DC recognised that they pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and that was accepted in their favour as indicative of remorse,” Majavu stated.
