Swallows accept guilt as they are charged for bringing PSL into disrepute

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Moroka Swallows for bringing the league into disrepute.
The Dube Birds made headlines last month when they failed to honour their DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows after a stand-off between the club's management and players over December salaries.
Because of their failure to honour the fixtures, Swallows potentially face a huge monetary fine, points deduction or even an unprecedented move of expulsion from the league. The points from the two matches will be awarded to Sundowns and Arrows in terms of the NSL Handbook rules.
