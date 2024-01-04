×

Soccer

Swallows accept guilt as they are charged for bringing PSL into disrepute

04 January 2024 - 10:36
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Swallows boss David Mogashoa has accepted guilt as the club is charged by the PSL for misconduct.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has charged Moroka Swallows for bringing the league into disrepute. 

The Dube Birds made headlines last month when they failed to honour their DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows after a stand-off between the club's management and players over December salaries. 

Because of their failure to honour the fixtures, Swallows potentially face a huge monetary fine, points deduction or even an unprecedented move of expulsion from the league. The points from the two matches will be awarded to Sundowns and Arrows in terms of the NSL Handbook rules.

“I can confirm that yesterday [Wednesday], Moroka Swallows Football Club was charged for misconduct and bringing the league into disrepute pursuant to their failure to honour fixtures that were scheduled for December 27 and 30 respectively,” PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said. 

“They will appear before the PSL DC (disciplinary committee) on January 11 at 11am at the league offices. Once that matter is finalised, only then will I give a further update on the outcome of the DC proceedings. Until then, there will be no further commentary on this matter as per usual.” 

Reacting to the developments from the PSL, Swallows chairperson David Mogashoa said the club accepted it was guilty as charged. 

“We have noted the letter from the PSL, we accept guilt and we are not even going to waste their time in this matter,” Mogashoa said. 

