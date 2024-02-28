Bhasera wary of fatigue as SuperSport face City again

SuperSport United captain Onismor Bhasera expects Cape Town City to come out onto the field more determined as they try to avenge the defeat they suffered in the Nedbank Cup last 32 last week.
The Citizens, who are desperate for a win, will welcome Matsatsantsa a Pitori tonight at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm) in the DStv Premiership match.
Eric Tinkler's charges were still smarting from the knockout defeat, where they lost on penalties. They will be eager to avenge that and win to maintain their second place on the log table.
“It's not going to be easy. There is a lot of travelling involved for us,” Bhasera explained to Sowetan after the Nedbank Cup draw on Monday, where they were drawn against Richards Bay.
“We just came back from Polokwane last night [Sunday] and straight to training this morning [Monday], and now we are leaving for Cape Town to play them.
“We are going out there and we know how good they are. We played them the other day and knocked them out from the Nedbank. I'm sure they are looking to redeem themselves. But we are looking to collect maximum points. It's going to be a tough one.”
Bhasera, 38, added how difficult it is to play the same team in the space of one week, but said he is not worried.
“I don't know what's going to be their mentality. I'm worried about our mentality — to go out there and collect maximum points,” he said.
“We have to go out there and work very hard and the results will take care of themselves. We don't know how they are going to approach this game. They can put [forward] a different team, but we will go out there prepared ... hopefully, we will come back with three points.”
After their elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday after drawing 1-1 with Modern Future, the veteran defender said they will give their all to win the Nedbank and finish second to have a chance to return to continental football next season.
“The Nedbank Cup gives us another opportunity to participate in CAF, so we are looking forward to going all the way to try and win it. Again, trying to do well in the league will give us another chance to play in the CAF, so we have to chase the top spot.”
Fixtures
Today: CPT v SuperSport, Cape Town (7.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga (7.30pm).
Friday: Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven (7pm).
Saturday: Polokwane v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (7pm); Chiefs v Swallows, FNB (5.45pm); Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini (8pm).
Sunday: Spurs v Galaxy, Athlone (3.30pm).
Bhasera wary of fatigue as SuperSport face City again
Revenge is on Tinkler ’s side ahead of second meeting in six days
Image: Lefty Shivambu
