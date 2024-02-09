×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Khenyeza confident new signings will add value to Arrows

I’m here to help the team move forward – Mwengani

09 February 2024 - 08:27
Neville Khoza Journalist
John Mwengani of Golden Arrows.
John Mwengani of Golden Arrows.
Image: Darren Stewart

New Golden Arrows signing John Mwengani has vowed to work hard to help the team achieve its objective during his stay.

The Zambian international joined Arrows last month alongside fellow countryman Moyela Lembamba, Kagiso Malinga and Thokozani Lukhele as the club prepare for the DStv Premiership resumption next week.

Mwengani, 29, was previously with Kansanshi Dynamos and brings a wealth of experience as he has also played for several clubs in his home country, including Konkola Blades, Forest Rangers, Nkana and Nakambala Leopards.

“It is an honour for me to play in SA. The reason I’m here is to help the team move forward and achieve its objectives because the expectations for the team are higher,” Mwengani told the media yesterday.

“So, I know what to do. That’s why I joined this team. Since my childhood and when I became a player, I have been watching SA football from back home in Zambia.

“I know what SA football is and I know what is expected. I need to work extra hard."

Mwengani, who plays as a defender, added that he spoke to his countryman and former Arrows player, Billy Mwanza, to give him some advice before joining the club.

“He told me a lot about this team and advised me to work hard. I can’t promise anything. I just want to help the team achieve its target.”

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza is confident that all the new signings will add value to the club as they look to do better in the second round.

“The good part is that they started with us on the first day of this mini-pre season and we tried to make sure that we add in the positions that we needed to beef up a bit,” Khenyeza said.

“We brought experience and they tried by all means to adjust and we helped them understand how things are done here and they needed to understand the dynamics of how we play.

“The signings will add a lot of value as they are experienced players. Two guys from Zambia, a striker Kagiso [Malinga], you all know him. It is good for us. We also signed Lukhele from JDR. We have been monitoring him for a while.

“We sat down with the management and we identified areas where we needed to beef up. It was not about me, it was a collective effort.”

Arrows will resume their league matches with a home fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on February 14 at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale.    

Fans can now stand proudly behind us – Williams

Bafana Bafana players are hoping their impressive run in the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast will convince the South African public to start ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mpengesi hails Nwabali's display against Bafana

As if declaring his support for Nigeria against Bafana Bafana didn’t invite him enough wrath from South Africans, Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Chiefs trio pen new two-year contracts

Kaizer Chiefs have decided to renew the contracts of Bruce Bvuma, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Brandon  Petersen.
Sport
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024