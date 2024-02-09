I’m here to help the team move forward – Mwengani

New Golden Arrows signing John Mwengani has vowed to work hard to help the team achieve its objective during his stay.
The Zambian international joined Arrows last month alongside fellow countryman Moyela Lembamba, Kagiso Malinga and Thokozani Lukhele as the club prepare for the DStv Premiership resumption next week.
Mwengani, 29, was previously with Kansanshi Dynamos and brings a wealth of experience as he has also played for several clubs in his home country, including Konkola Blades, Forest Rangers, Nkana and Nakambala Leopards.
“It is an honour for me to play in SA. The reason I’m here is to help the team move forward and achieve its objectives because the expectations for the team are higher,” Mwengani told the media yesterday.
“So, I know what to do. That’s why I joined this team. Since my childhood and when I became a player, I have been watching SA football from back home in Zambia.
“I know what SA football is and I know what is expected. I need to work extra hard."
Mwengani, who plays as a defender, added that he spoke to his countryman and former Arrows player, Billy Mwanza, to give him some advice before joining the club.
“He told me a lot about this team and advised me to work hard. I can’t promise anything. I just want to help the team achieve its target.”
Meanwhile, Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza is confident that all the new signings will add value to the club as they look to do better in the second round.
“The good part is that they started with us on the first day of this mini-pre season and we tried to make sure that we add in the positions that we needed to beef up a bit,” Khenyeza said.
“We brought experience and they tried by all means to adjust and we helped them understand how things are done here and they needed to understand the dynamics of how we play.
“The signings will add a lot of value as they are experienced players. Two guys from Zambia, a striker Kagiso [Malinga], you all know him. It is good for us. We also signed Lukhele from JDR. We have been monitoring him for a while.
“We sat down with the management and we identified areas where we needed to beef up. It was not about me, it was a collective effort.”
Arrows will resume their league matches with a home fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns on February 14 at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale.
Khenyeza confident new signings will add value to Arrows
I’m here to help the team move forward – Mwengani
Image: Darren Stewart
