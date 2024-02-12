PSL postpones all midweek matches at conclusion of Afcon

With Bafana Bafana set to arrive on Wednesday morning (4am) from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, the PSL has had to postpone all midweek DStv Premiership matches.
The domestic competition was set to resume tomorrow and Wednesday, but the league said they received communication that the national team will only arrive in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving it without a choice but to postpone all the matches.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who had the highest number of Bafana players at nine, were meant to play Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday.
Sundowns had Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Thapelo Maseko, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego and Mothobi Mvala in the Bafana squad.
They are followed by Orlando Pirates with four: Nkosinathi Sibisi, Zakhele Lepasa, Thabang Monare and Evidence Makgopa.
SuperSport United had two players, while AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United had one each. Chippa United, meanwhile, had Stanley Nwabili playing for Nigeria in the final against Ivory Coast on Sunday night.
“After receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to SA from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, February 14 2024, the PSL has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek,” the league said in a statement.
“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”
Bafana played their last Afcon match on Saturday, beating DR Congo 6-5 on penalties to clinch the bronze medal.
The PSL programme will resume on Friday, with SuperSport United hosting Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
That will be followed by the mouth-watering fixture between Sundowns and Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
Kaizer Chiefs, who were set to face TS Galaxy tomorrow, will now resume their league matches with a trip to Harry Gwala to face Royal AM on Sunday.
PSL postpones all midweek matches at conclusion of Afcon
Bafana arrival delays league
Image: Achille Ndomo Tsanga
With Bafana Bafana set to arrive on Wednesday morning (4am) from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast, the PSL has had to postpone all midweek DStv Premiership matches.
The domestic competition was set to resume tomorrow and Wednesday, but the league said they received communication that the national team will only arrive in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving it without a choice but to postpone all the matches.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who had the highest number of Bafana players at nine, were meant to play Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Wednesday.
Sundowns had Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane, Khuliso Mudau, Thapelo Morena, Thapelo Maseko, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego and Mothobi Mvala in the Bafana squad.
They are followed by Orlando Pirates with four: Nkosinathi Sibisi, Zakhele Lepasa, Thabang Monare and Evidence Makgopa.
SuperSport United had two players, while AmaZulu, Polokwane City, Stellenbosch and Sekhukhune United had one each. Chippa United, meanwhile, had Stanley Nwabili playing for Nigeria in the final against Ivory Coast on Sunday night.
“After receipt of communication indicating that Bafana Bafana will only return to SA from their successful Afcon trip on Wednesday, February 14 2024, the PSL has decided to postpone all DStv Premiership fixtures originally scheduled for midweek,” the league said in a statement.
“The rescheduled dates for these matches will be communicated in due course.”
Bafana played their last Afcon match on Saturday, beating DR Congo 6-5 on penalties to clinch the bronze medal.
The PSL programme will resume on Friday, with SuperSport United hosting Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
That will be followed by the mouth-watering fixture between Sundowns and Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at 8pm.
Kaizer Chiefs, who were set to face TS Galaxy tomorrow, will now resume their league matches with a trip to Harry Gwala to face Royal AM on Sunday.
Bvuma reveals how close he came to throwing in the towel at Kaizer Chiefs
Broos praises his fatigued players for their achievement after edging DR Congo 6-5 on penalties
Liverpool reclaim top spot with 3-1 win over battling Burnley
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos