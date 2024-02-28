TS Galaxy captain Pogiso Sanoka has urged his side to emulate the 2019 team that won the Nedbank Cup.
No one from the team that won the competition in 2019 after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final is still playing for the Rockets this season.
Sanoka wants the current crop to re-write the history books by clinching the cup this season. Galaxy are in the last 16 of the competition and will face D'General away.
"It's everyone's dream to have something under your name. We are not part of history and for us, it is a great opportunity to make sure that we give all our best and maybe we can get our hands closer to the cup," Sanoka told the media after the last 16 draw on Monday.
"It will mean a lot, not only for me, but for everyone who was not there (in 2019). Now we are here and we have the opportunity to bring it home."
Under coach Sead Ramovic, the Rockets have proved to be a tricky side to beat and came close to winning the Carling Knockout in December last year, but lost to Stellenbosch in the final.
Sanoka, 31, lauded Ramovic following the amount of work he has put into the team to be able to compete. "Fantastic coach I think, a role model and a father figure. I think our strength as a team is not from individuals," he said.
"We don't have big names, but what we put in there really shows that the person behind the team has a bigger picture for us."
"I think our team is all about youngsters. We only see three or four [experienced] players only to make sure that we maintain the dressing room and that's needed.
"We have good young players who are hungry and want to achieve more. That's what we are trying to maintain to help them grow and obviously, with a little bit of experience, to help with that.
"Even the players who joined us, you will see they have already adapted well. So, it is really a privilege for us to have such a coach."
Sanoka pushes for Galaxy to equal 2019 win
Skipper lauds Ramovic's influence
Image: Philip Maeta
