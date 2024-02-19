Moroka Swallows assistant coach Musa Nyatama has conceded they miss head coach Steve Komphela, hoping he returns to the Birds' nest.
Nyatama misses Komphela as Birds are plucked
Moroka Swallows coach’s absence cause for concern
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Moroka Swallows assistant coach Musa Nyatama has conceded they miss head coach Steve Komphela, hoping he returns to the Birds' nest.
Swallows lost 1-0 to Polokwane City in what was their first game without Komphela this season, with Nyatama in charge, at Dobsonville Stadium at the weekend. Mokibelo Ramabu scored the goal that ensured Polokwane walked away with full points.
“He [Komphela] is missed obviously. Hoping to see him. Even now I am learning a lot from coach Steve. He's someone who brought that stability to the team...he's brought a lot to us as the technical team,'' said the soft-spoken Nyatama after the game against Rise and Shine.
Komphela's absence seems to be stemming from Swallows' well-documented financial crisis that led up to players downing tools, leaving the club without adequate playing personnel to honour their December league fixtures against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The PSL eventually ruled the Birds forfeit the points from those two matches with a 3-0 scoreline to their opponents and they further received an effective R400,000 fine. After the PSL ruling, Swallows fired over 20 players, before later reversing their decision by reintegrating the majority of them with the team.
Amid all the drama, Komphela implied, on Radio 2000 two weeks ago, that he hadn't been told anything, therefore he decided to stay away from the team and “watch the movie unfolds”.
Elsewhere, Cape Town Spurs registered only their second league win of the season, outwitting AmaZulu 3-1 at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. Ashley Cupido netted a brace for the hosts with new skipper Chumani Butsaka also grabbing a goal, while Usuthu's consolation was scored by Abbubaker Mobara.
“What you can see is that the chemistry among the players is better than before. I think that led to the result today,'' Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp noted after the game.
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United drubbed Richards Bay 3-1 as well in another Saturday game. Linda Mntambo, Chibuike Ohizu and Thamsanqa Masiya scored the goals from Babina Noko at Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Moses Mthembu netted the consolation for Bay.
Khanyisa Mayo and Elmo Kambindu were on target for Cape Town City and Chippa United as they played a 1-all draw at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium in a synchronised tie. On Friday, SuperSport United were held to a 1-all draw by Stellenbosch at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Bradley Grobler and Iqraam Rayners found the back of the net for their respective teams.
