Soccer

I never asked Ramovic about Galaxy move – Mudau dismisses coach's claim

Defender says he is happy at Downs

27 February 2024 - 11:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau has hit back at TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, describing him as a liar.

This after Ramovic claimed that the Bafana Bafana defender asked him when he would sign him for the Rockets and why he was fighting with Rulani Mokwena.

Ramovic also took a swipe at Mokwena last week during the Nedbank Cup press conference, claiming that the Sundowns coach yelled at him and used the F-word against him during a phone call.

But Mudau said this was not true and never asked the coach when he would sign him.

"Coach Rulani and I know the truth. That's what I can say right now," Mudau told the media after the Nedbank Cup draw on Monday in Randburg.

"I won't comment much on that one. Imagine [asking to join TS Galaxy], I'm happy at Sundowns. For now, I'm struggling with injuries and I'm focusing on that. I will make sure I will come back stronger.

