Sundowns were drawn against Maritzburg United in the last 16 of the knockout competition and Mudau, a bronze medalist at the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana in Ivory Coast, said the plan is to win everything in the remaining trophies this season.
"I think it's a difficult draw. But we are playing in front of our supporters, we just have to make sure we go through to the next round," he said.
"Every team that plays Sundowns wants to beat us, but we are playing at home as I said, we need to make sure the supporters are happy. They will be motivated to play against us, but we have to make sure we go to the next round.
"We want to win every game we play. We don't have friendly games at Sundowns. Even in friendlies, we want to win them. I think it is the mentality of the coach because he is the one who is pushing us and keeping us ahead of everything."
I never asked Ramovic about Galaxy move – Mudau dismisses coach's claim
Defender says he is happy at Downs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau has hit back at TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic, describing him as a liar.
This after Ramovic claimed that the Bafana Bafana defender asked him when he would sign him for the Rockets and why he was fighting with Rulani Mokwena.
Ramovic also took a swipe at Mokwena last week during the Nedbank Cup press conference, claiming that the Sundowns coach yelled at him and used the F-word against him during a phone call.
But Mudau said this was not true and never asked the coach when he would sign him.
"Coach Rulani and I know the truth. That's what I can say right now," Mudau told the media after the Nedbank Cup draw on Monday in Randburg.
"I won't comment much on that one. Imagine [asking to join TS Galaxy], I'm happy at Sundowns. For now, I'm struggling with injuries and I'm focusing on that. I will make sure I will come back stronger.
Mokwena hails Sundowns for big win in Nouakchott to reach Caf quarters
