"We don't have the numbers, but we gained the experience, and I would say we have done brilliantly. There are pluses and we can only gain from this.
"We cannot stretch our team. But we will do our best. Disappointed with the results, I thought we dominated the match, and we should have won by a lot of goals.
"We played like this the whole tournament. We played well with the youngsters. We should have won, we were comfortable, and we had 16 shots. But we will move on and we will try to gain from the experience and I mean, playing three games a week is not easy."
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United were also eliminated from the Confederation Cup after playing to a goalless draw with RSB Berkane at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune last match will be against Diables Noirs on Sunday.
Hunt focuses on league after CAF exit
Coach grateful for experience gained in the continental tournament
Image: VELI NHLAPO
While SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed after his side was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday with a match to spare, he feels this is a blessing in disguise as they were not coping to play in the continent and the domestic competitions.
SuperSport came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Modern Future in their Group A match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, with Tendamudzimu Matodzi cancelling out Ali Zaza's goal to share the spoils.
The result saw Matsatsantsa a Pitori remain bottom of the table with four points with one match to spare against leaders USM Alger on Sunday.
"Yes or no, because I like the CAF experience... It helped us [SuperSport] for the first time and at [now defunct Bidvest] Wits," Hunt told the media after the match.
"You bring in young players through and they get experience. You will be better in the league. We will be much better, and the league should be the focus for us.
Sekhukhune, SuperSport in precarious positions in CAF
"Last year, we came third [in the league] for the first time in how many years... We have a big game on Wednesday in Cape Town against Cape Town City, who are our biggest direct rivals in terms of points."
With the remaining match against Alger on Sunday in Algeria, Hunt said it would be an opportunity for some of his players to experiment with playing in the continental competition.
"Just experience, it is going to be hostile there. They always have a big crowd there, 30 to 40,000 in Algeria. We have three games in six days, and we still have to travel to Cape Town now," he said.
Promising star Campbell needs to improve – Hunt
Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United were also eliminated from the Confederation Cup after playing to a goalless draw with RSB Berkane at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Sekhukhune last match will be against Diables Noirs on Sunday.
