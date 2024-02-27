×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Franco confident Usuthu can put one over Downs

AmaZulu coach full of hope after ‘scare’ at last encounter

27 February 2024 - 07:50
Neville Khoza Journalist
Boutouil Abdelmounaim of Sundowns.
Boutouil Abdelmounaim of Sundowns.
Image: Lee Warren/GALLO IMAGES

AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco is in a bullish mood as he declared that he is not worried about coming up against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

What makes Franco’s confidence so high is that the last time they faced Sundowns in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium in December 6, they gave them a scare.

Sundowns won that game 1-0 courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s penalty, while Usuthu had a goal disallowed. 

“I’m not worried at all. I know it is going to be a tough game. We are underdogs and everyone is expecting us to lose that game,” Franco explained to the media ahead of the game.

“But also, everyone was expecting us to lose when we were playing here in the same stadium. They came here and played their best team, they beat us, but we scored a goal, which was disallowed and some of the things we could not control. 

“We could have won that game and now we would have been the first and only team to have beaten them so far this season in the league.”

Franco is also convinced that his players will be highly motivated to show the same performance they did in December.

“I’m sure the guys will be highly motivated and we are going to give them a tough time. We will try to do our best, we know their quality and we are playing away,” he said.

Abbubaker Mobara of AmaZulu FC.
Abbubaker Mobara of AmaZulu FC.
Image: BackpagePix

“We are going with the hope of playing there and getting something.”

Abubakar Mobara and Rowan Human could make their return for AmaZulu after they missed their 1-0 win over Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Thursday due to injuries.

Sundowns, meanwhile, will look to end their three-match winless run in the league after drawing against Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Cape Town City.

Sundowns will be without Mosa Lebusa, who is serving a one-match suspension, but coach Rulani Mokwena could restore Abdelmounaim Boutouil to the starting lineup.

Fixtures

Today: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus (7.30pm)

Tomorrow: CPT v SuperSport, Cape Town (7.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga

Friday: Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven (7pm)

Saturday: Polokwane v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (7pm); Chiefs v Swallows, FNB (5.45pm); Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini (8pm)

Sunday: Spurs v Galaxy, Athlone (3.30pm)

 

Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank last 16

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday evening.
Sport
21 hours ago

Hunt focuses on league after CAF exit

While SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is disappointed after his side was eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday with a match to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Johnson sorry for embarrassing defeat, vows to repay fans

Caretaker coach Cavin Johnson has apologised to "16 million" Kaizer Chiefs supporters for failing to beat minnows Milford in the Nedbank Cup last 32 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism