Franco confident Usuthu can put one over Downs
AmaZulu coach full of hope after ‘scare’ at last encounter
AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco is in a bullish mood as he declared that he is not worried about coming up against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
What makes Franco’s confidence so high is that the last time they faced Sundowns in the league at King Zwelithini Stadium in December 6, they gave them a scare.
Sundowns won that game 1-0 courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro Costa’s penalty, while Usuthu had a goal disallowed.
“I’m not worried at all. I know it is going to be a tough game. We are underdogs and everyone is expecting us to lose that game,” Franco explained to the media ahead of the game.
“But also, everyone was expecting us to lose when we were playing here in the same stadium. They came here and played their best team, they beat us, but we scored a goal, which was disallowed and some of the things we could not control.
“We could have won that game and now we would have been the first and only team to have beaten them so far this season in the league.”
Franco is also convinced that his players will be highly motivated to show the same performance they did in December.
“I’m sure the guys will be highly motivated and we are going to give them a tough time. We will try to do our best, we know their quality and we are playing away,” he said.
“We are going with the hope of playing there and getting something.”
Abubakar Mobara and Rowan Human could make their return for AmaZulu after they missed their 1-0 win over Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Thursday due to injuries.
Sundowns, meanwhile, will look to end their three-match winless run in the league after drawing against Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Cape Town City.
Sundowns will be without Mosa Lebusa, who is serving a one-match suspension, but coach Rulani Mokwena could restore Abdelmounaim Boutouil to the starting lineup.
Fixtures
Today: Sundowns v AmaZulu, Loftus (7.30pm)
Tomorrow: CPT v SuperSport, Cape Town (7.30pm); Arrows v Sekhukhune, Mpumalanga
Friday: Stellenbosch v Chippa, Danie Craven (7pm)
Saturday: Polokwane v Pirates, Peter Mokaba (7pm); Chiefs v Swallows, FNB (5.45pm); Bay v Royal, King Zwelithini (8pm)
Sunday: Spurs v Galaxy, Athlone (3.30pm)
Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank last 16
Hunt focuses on league after CAF exit
Johnson sorry for embarrassing defeat, vows to repay fans
