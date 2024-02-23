Then 22 players were fired last month after the club received R1m fine from the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.
Nyatama insists he is unfazed with what’s going on and is confident he will save the team from facing relegation at the end of the season.
“Personally, I think this is [the time to] prove myself, to say whether I’m prepared for this or not. But going forward, I want to help the team survive in the league and to do well in the Nedbank Cup,” Nyatama told the media during the press conference on Thursday ahead of their last 32 fixture against Platinum Rovers on Saturday at Isak Steyl Stadium (3pm).
“We’ve been through this, even last season. It was not an easy task for us. But with the belief of the players and quality, it can actually take the club out of the situation.
“I believe that the technical team will also help and find the solutions for the the team going forward.”
Nyatama aims to prove himself in league and cup
Coach ready to weather the storm with new players
Amid the problems that have surrounded Moroka Swallows recently, coach Musa Nyatama feels this is the right time for him to prove he is prepared for anything.
Nyatama took over at the club after they officially parted ways with Steve Komphela earlier this week.
It seems he may be thrown into the deep end with Swallows having faced many problems recently. It started when the players allegedly went on strike, which resulted in Swallows being unable to honour two of their December fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Lamontville Golden Arrows after the players were alleged not to have been paid.
Nyatama, 36, admitted it will take a long time for the new players to get to know how things are done at the club, but they are ready for any challenges.
“The guys are in a good space and they are looking forward to this match against Rovers. It will take us as long as I said to get them to believe in themselves,” he said.
“It is a very difficult task for us with the new players coming in, but they are gelling well and they are trying their best to get into the team.
“With the new faces, they are trying to get into our philosophy on how Swallows plays.”
Nyatama started with a defeat to Polokwane City in his first match and said winning against Rovers tomorrow will give the team confidence.
