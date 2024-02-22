La Masia coach Daine Klate aims to use the lessons they learnt from their 6-1 thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup to cause havoc in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).
Sundowns eliminated La Masia from the Ke Yona competition in the first round at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday. Gaston Sirino netted three goals with Terrence Mashego, Lebohang Maboe and Matías Esquivel also adding their names on the score sheet. Fuad Johnson converted from 12 yards to give La Masia a consolation.
“I don’t know how many times they [Sundowns] broke through and scored a goal...we broke through a hell a lot of times and we didn’t finish off those chances. Our decision making in the final third leaves a little bit to be desired but I think there’s a benchmark in this Sundowns team,” Klate said after the game.
“We can take the lessons away and see how they exposed us but if we can play with this energy and this intensity, I think we can cause a lot of damage in our league. When I spoke to my defenders now they said Sundowns players are so clever. So, we are going to go back and we can study them a little bit and learn from them. The efficiency in the final third that they have is amazing.”
Klate, who was a brilliant winger in his heyday for clubs like SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates among others, emphasised that he was still proud of his troops’ overall display, albeit conceding that the scoreline wasn’t too pleasing.
“Obviously the scoreline 6-1 isn’t very flattering for us but I think for a team like Sundowns it’s probably their level and it’s what they expected out of this game. Effort levels, I can’t fault the boys and I am proud of them,” Klate said.
La Masia are 10th on the MFC table with 23 points, 11 points behind leaders, University of Pretoria, after 19 games. Klate’s side next face Maritzburg United away on March 1.
Klate to take lessons learnt inheavy defeat against Sundowns
Team to work on efficiency and mix it up with existing energy, intensity
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
