×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Klate to take lessons learnt inheavy defeat against Sundowns

Team to work on efficiency and mix it up with existing energy, intensity

22 February 2024 - 09:15
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Lebohang Maboe, of Sundowns, scores against La Masia on Tuesday.
Lebohang Maboe, of Sundowns, scores against La Masia on Tuesday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

La Masia coach Daine Klate aims to use the lessons they learnt from their 6-1 thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup to cause havoc in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Sundowns eliminated La Masia from the Ke Yona competition in the first round at Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday. Gaston Sirino netted three goals with Terrence Mashego, Lebohang Maboe and Matías Esquivel also adding their names on the score sheet. Fuad Johnson converted from 12 yards to give La Masia a consolation.

“I don’t know how many times they [Sundowns] broke through and scored a goal...we broke through a hell a lot of times and we didn’t finish off those chances. Our decision making in the final third leaves a little bit to be desired but I think there’s a benchmark in this Sundowns team,” Klate said after the game.

“We can take the lessons away and see how they exposed us but if we can play with this energy and this intensity, I think we can cause a lot of damage in our league. When I spoke to my defenders now they said Sundowns players are so clever. So, we are going to go back and we can study them a little bit and learn from them. The efficiency in the final third that they have is amazing.”

Klate, who was a brilliant winger in his heyday for clubs like SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates among others, emphasised that he was still proud of his troops’ overall display, albeit conceding that the scoreline wasn’t too pleasing.

“Obviously the scoreline 6-1 isn’t very flattering for us but I think for a team like Sundowns it’s probably their level and it’s what they expected out of this game. Effort levels, I can’t fault the boys and I am proud of them,” Klate said.

La Masia are 10th on the MFC table with 23 points, 11 points behind leaders, University of Pretoria, after 19 games. Klate’s side next face Maritzburg United away on March 1.

Pressure's on AmaZulu, says Maduka

Ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 match at King Zwelithini Stadium t onight(7pm), Royal AM coach John Maduka is of the view that pressure is on ...
Sport
28 minutes ago

Mokwena in harmony with‘Spanish Guitar’

As much as the combination of his South American exports give him joy — labelling them “the Spanish guitar” — Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Rulani ...
Sport
35 minutes ago

Promising star Campbell needs to improve – Hunt

Despite being one of the standout performers this season in the DStv Premiership, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt feels promising youngster ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Our players came back from Afcon injured, bemoans Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has disclosed that he "was a little bit disappointed" that Bafana Bafana continued to use Khuliso Mudau for ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism