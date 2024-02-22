Rulani insulted me, used the f**k word on me, says Galaxy coach Ramovic

The war of words between Rulani Mokwena and his TS Galaxy counterpart Sead Ramovic has taken a dramatic turn, with Ramovic claiming Mokwena yelled at him and used the f**k word heavily in a telephonic conversation.
Mokwena had told a press conference on Monday at the PSL offices in Parktown, ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 clash against La Masia the following day, that he called Ramovic and Bafana coach Hugo Broos to express his displeasure on what they had publicly said about him.
Ramovic has now proclaimed that Mokwena strongly insulted him over that phone call. This wrangle started when Mokwena suggested the absence of his seven Bafana players helped Galaxy beat Sundowns in the first round of the Carling Black Label Knockout on October 18.
Ramovic insisted Mokwena was being disrespectful for chalking up the defeat to the absence of his players instead of giving the Rockets credit.
"I got a call from him when I was on the bus to Mbombela, and when I picked up he started to yell at me... screaming. He talked for 10 minutes and entertained me with a lot of nonsense,'' an emotionally charged Ramovic told a press conference at the PSL offices on Thursday, ahead of his side's Nedbank Cup game away to Golden Arrows on Friday.
"What he told me was, 'who the f**k are you, to come to my f**king country and talk to me like this'? I just quote him. 'Do you know my parents? Be careful because you are in my f**king country'. After that, I told him that I don't care who your parents are."
Ramovic, who hails from Germany, also rubbished Mokwena's claim that Broos apologised to him after he called him "God", saying the Belgian told him that Mokwena never phoned him at all.
"He said he also called Broos and he apologised. I had a talk with Broos yesterday and with his permission, Broos told me that Rulani never called him, and Broos never apologised to Rulani. This is a big lie,'' Ramovic said.
Interestingly, the Galaxy coach still wishes Mokwena to win the CAF Champions League this season, saying that would help SA football. Sundowns face Mauritanian side Nouadhibou in the penultimate fixture of the group stages of Africa's premier inter-club competition away on Saturday (6pm SA time).
"After all these things, I wish him and Sundowns to win the Champions League. You know why? Because that would put the league on a higher level,'' said Ramovic.
Rulani insulted me, used the f**k word on me, says Galaxy coach Ramovic
Image: Veli Nhlapo
