Despite winning 3-0 in the first leg away on Friday, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has emphasised that they’re not home and dry yet in the third round of the Olympics qualifiers against Tanzania.
Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana were on target in the first leg at Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam, making sure Banyana head into the second leg, billed for Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm), with a huge advantage.
“The job isn’t yet finished. We are not going to become complacent. People will say the tie is already decided but the next goal in the match could change things...we have to score the next goal. However, I think we’ve taken a lot of pressure off ourselves by getting such a good result away from home.
“The job isn't yet finished. We are not going to become complacent. 3-0, people will say the tie is already decided but the next goal in the match could change things... we have to score the next goal. However, I think we've taken a lot of pressure off ourselves by getting such a good result away from home,” Ellis said.
“We've seen them [Tanzania] play away from home and getting a result against a team like Botswana, who are no pushovers, especially in their home ground [Tanzania beat Botswana 1-0 away in the second leg of the second round of the very same qualifiers in October, having won 2-0 at home in the first leg], so we have to be at our best and take nothing for granted.”
Meanwhile, Magaia has high hopes that Banyana will be even better at Mbombela Stadium, drawing confidence from the heavy win in the first leg and being at home.
“Winning the first leg is motivation going into the second leg. We will be playing at home, so we have an advantage. I am optimistic that we will do well at home, especially with our supporters rallying behind us,” Magaia said.
Ellis wary despite Olympics victory
Second leg with Tanzania set for Mbombela
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
