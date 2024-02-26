Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says his charges do not have the luxury to drop points in the second round of the season as they look to finish second in the DStv Premiership table and qualify for theCAF Champions League next season.
The Spaniard feels his side dropped many points in the first round, which saw them collect only 26 from 17 matches.
“We need to win every match. We are not in a situation where we can have the luxury to drop points when we want to at least finish in the second position and play continental football next season,” Riveiro said following Pirates’ 6-0 win over Crystal Lake in the Nedbank first round at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
“We dropped many points already in the first part of the season, so winning is the only thing in our minds. Hopefully, we will continue in the Nedbank Cup. We are going there looking to defend the title... we know it's difficult to win [a trophy] back-to-back.
"We did it in the MTN8 and we are dreaming of doing the same in the Nedbank.”
A brace from Tapelo Xoki, goals by Relebohile Mofokeng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa and an own goal by Adam Khumalo saw the Buccaneers advance to the next round of the competition.
Riveiro is pleased with the brotherhood his side has and believes this will help them going forward.
“Everybody has the capacity to understand one another. We are brothers, we are not friends but brothers, which is something stronger,” he said.
“Even though sometimes we are not necessarily the best of friends, the brotherhood is there and when someone in the family has a problem, we try to extend our hand and we try to protect the people when they are not in a good space.
“That’s the sign of humanity, probably the most important one and in this group, we are more than complete in that sense.”
Pirates’ next match is against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
Riveiro challenges Bucs to finish strong and bag CAF spot
Pirates coach calls for maximum points in second round
Image: Dirk Kotze
