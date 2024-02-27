×

SOWETAN | Poll rigging a dangerous narrative

27 February 2024 - 10:50
ballot paper.
Image: Kevin Sutherland/ File photo

In 2021, Nomusa Gabuza was caught stuffing 24 fraudulent ballot papers into a ballot box to influence election numbers in a voting station at which she was a presiding officer in Durban. 

She was caught, arrested and charged with electoral fraud and subsequently sentenced to three years' correctional supervision and four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years. 

In 2009, Sindisiwe Mncube, also a presiding officer in Durban, was caught with illegally marked ballots and was subsequently arrested and convicted. 

Isolated attempts to rig our elections in one way or another have always existed, albeit few and far in between. 

It is the electoral systems we have that are transparent, responsive, efficient and stringent which consistently ensure the credibility of our elections.

It is from these systems that we draw confidence that any attempt to unduly influence an election, no matter how small, will not succeed. 

This is why statements from political leaders who insinuate that the upcoming elections in May may be rigged to affect an outcome that protects the ANC from losing power have no place in our society. 

This baseless narrative is largely driven by ex-ANC leaders Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule, whose respective parties have a mammoth task to woo voters. 

These claims must be rejected and understood to be an attempt to undermine our very democracy and its outcomes. 

We welcome EFF leader Julius Malema’s public rejection of a narrative that SA’s election would be stolen.

On Sunday, Malema said no election would be rigged and that spreading such claims was dangerous, especially for such a highly contested poll. 

He further urged all parties to exercise their responsibility to be vigilant and have professional individuals to guard the process. 

Claims of election rigging must be understood as a pre-emptive strike by those who anticipate an outcome that may not favour them. 

It is designed to spark doubt in the minds of ordinary people about not only the electoral process itself but to dissuade them from embracing democratic outcomes they do not like. 

We must collectively reject it and ensure that the integrity of elections is protected through responsible campaigning by those who seek power and public accountability if any breach. 

