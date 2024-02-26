Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday evening.
The Buccaneers, who are the defending champions, were pitted against Hungry Lions at home, while Sundowns will host Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Both Sundowns and Pirates registered big victories in the last 32. The Brazilians beat La Masia 6-1 at Dobsonville Stadium, while the Buccaneers thumped another minnows Crystal Lake 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to qualify for this stage.
Another draw will see SuperSport United travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Richards Bay. Matsatsantsa a Pitori beat Cape Town City in the first round on penalties.
In another Premiership affair, Sekhukhune United will host AmaZulu at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Nedbank Cup last 16 draw
Sundowns v Maritzburg
Sekhukhune v AmaZulu
Chippa v Ravens
Pirates v Lions
AmaTuks vs Swallows
Bay vs SuperSport
Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank last 16
Image: Veli Nhlapo
