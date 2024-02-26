×

Soccer

Pirates, Sundowns avoid each other in Nedbank last 16

26 February 2024 - 19:07
Neville Khoza Journalist
Evidence Makgopa of Pirates and Davine Lunga of Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup last 16 draw in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, on Monday evening.

The Buccaneers, who are the defending champions, were pitted against Hungry Lions at home, while Sundowns will host Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Both Sundowns and Pirates registered big victories in the last 32. The Brazilians beat La Masia 6-1 at Dobsonville Stadium, while the Buccaneers thumped another minnows Crystal Lake 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday to qualify for this stage.

Another draw will see SuperSport United travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Richards Bay. Matsatsantsa a Pitori beat Cape Town City in the first round on penalties.

In another Premiership affair, Sekhukhune United will host AmaZulu at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw

Sundowns v Maritzburg

Sekhukhune v AmaZulu

Chippa v Ravens

Pirates v Lions

AmaTuks vs Swallows

Bay vs SuperSport 

