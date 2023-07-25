Following outstanding performances for Marumo Gallants last season, Richards Bay midfielder Lucky Mohomi feels he is slowly getting back to his old form and vowed to continue with that in the new campaign.
The former Free State Stars midfielder revived his career at Gallants, having endured a rocky road in the past few seasons.
Mohomi’s stint at Mamelodi Sundowns was fruitless and he also struggled to make a good showing during his loan spell at SuperSport United.
But the 32-year-old went on to have an impressive season with Gallants before joining the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz recently.
“I can say that I’m coming back to my old form and the opportunity I got at Gallants helped me as Richards Bay have noticed that I’m coming back to the old form I used to,” Mohomi explained to the media.
“It was a good six months that I had and I think I will continue where I left off. That I was not playing was frustrating, but to get that opportunity it became something I needed to use and grab it and show people out there that I still have talent. I worked hard and I’m here now because of those opportunities.”
The midfielder is pleased that the hard work he put in behind the scenes was noticed and that this gives him hope that he can still improve.
“So to get a call from the chairman [Jomo Biyela] ... I didn’t hesitate, I was happy because there was something good I was doing and I took the opportunity.”
Mohomi has since reunited with coach Kaitano Tembo at Bay after the two worked together at SuperSport. He said this made his job of settling in easy.
“I’m settling in well with the guys who have helped me since I arrived here. I’m here to work and I need to work. What they saw to bring me here is what I need to continue doing.”
Meanwhile, Bay announced the signings of Nkululeko Miya, Thabani Mthembu and Bandile Ndlovu yesterday.
Mohomi feels he’s settling in well at Bay
Midfielder pleased the hard work he put it at Gallants is paying off
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
Following outstanding performances for Marumo Gallants last season, Richards Bay midfielder Lucky Mohomi feels he is slowly getting back to his old form and vowed to continue with that in the new campaign.
The former Free State Stars midfielder revived his career at Gallants, having endured a rocky road in the past few seasons.
Mohomi’s stint at Mamelodi Sundowns was fruitless and he also struggled to make a good showing during his loan spell at SuperSport United.
But the 32-year-old went on to have an impressive season with Gallants before joining the KwaZulu-Natal Rich Boyz recently.
“I can say that I’m coming back to my old form and the opportunity I got at Gallants helped me as Richards Bay have noticed that I’m coming back to the old form I used to,” Mohomi explained to the media.
“It was a good six months that I had and I think I will continue where I left off. That I was not playing was frustrating, but to get that opportunity it became something I needed to use and grab it and show people out there that I still have talent. I worked hard and I’m here now because of those opportunities.”
The midfielder is pleased that the hard work he put in behind the scenes was noticed and that this gives him hope that he can still improve.
“So to get a call from the chairman [Jomo Biyela] ... I didn’t hesitate, I was happy because there was something good I was doing and I took the opportunity.”
Mohomi has since reunited with coach Kaitano Tembo at Bay after the two worked together at SuperSport. He said this made his job of settling in easy.
“I’m settling in well with the guys who have helped me since I arrived here. I’m here to work and I need to work. What they saw to bring me here is what I need to continue doing.”
Meanwhile, Bay announced the signings of Nkululeko Miya, Thabani Mthembu and Bandile Ndlovu yesterday.
Arubi looks forward to healthy competition with Goss
Sundowns not invincible, says Igesund
New man Franco sees steady progress at Usuthu
Ngezana rates Ntseki to bring back glory to Chiefs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos