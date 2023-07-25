All is not lost for Banyana Banyana, says Jane

Banyana Banyana trio Refiloe Jane, Thembi Kgatlana and Kaylan Swart don’t see losing to Sweden in their World Cup opener as a train smash, believing they still have a chance to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament.
Banyana lost 2-1 to Sweden, despite scoring first in Wellington on Sunday. Banyana now find themselves third on the Group G table after Italy beat Argentina 1-0 yesterday. Banyana next face Argentina at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday (2am SA time) and the losers could face early elimination as both sides are without a point.
"I think we played a good match and they [Sweden] scored from our mistakes. We keep our heads high and move onto the next one. It’s not over yet, there’s still two more games to go, so all is not lost. It [defeat to Sweden] is a disappointing result, I won’t lie, but we can’t just throw in the towel. We still have a chance and we will now prepare for Argentina,'' captain Jane said.
Kgatlana chalked up the defeat to Sweden to the difference in height between them and Swedish players, who are lanky. Kgatlana also warned fellow Group G rivals Argentina and Italy that they won’t know what hits them if they take Banyana for granted.
"I don’t think it [losing to Sweden, who are ranked third by Fifa] is a setback, I think it’s a matter of being realistic... Sweden players are taller than us and the game plan was if we were to score it was always going to be from set-pieces,'' Kgatlana said.
"The next coming games, the teams that are going to play us, they have to know that we are going to come hard at them as a team. If we can contain this highly ranked Sweden, that means they also have to work very hard."
Swart viewed the defeat to Sweden as something that should motivate them ahead of facing Argentina on Friday and Italy on August 2. The Banyana keeper wants the team to build on the performance they displayed on Sunday against Sweden.
"I wouldn’t say [the loss to Sweden] is a setback. I think this will fuel us more for the next one. We played so well and we had great moments and if we can continue on those great moments, I think the next game will be a better showing for us,'' Swart noted.
All is not lost for Banyana Banyana, says Jane
SA next face Argentina on Friday
