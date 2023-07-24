Golden Arrows unveiled Bradley Cross, Tebogo Motloung, Olwethu Ncube, Lungelo Nguse and Angelo van Rooi as their new players yesterday ahead of the new season.
Only one of the five new signings has top-flight experience, Cross, who joined them from relegated Maritzburg United. Cross’ arrival is set to replace Divine Lunga, who has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan deal ended in June.
The 22-year-old played 17 matches in all competitions for the Team of Choice last season although he could do nothing to save them from relegation.
The left-back announced his departure from Maritzburg two weeks ago to join Arrows. Arrows had been relatively quiet in the transfer market before they announced their new signings yesterday.
Van Rooi and Ncube, who are both attacking midfielders, joined the club from Hungry Lions, while winger Tebogo Motloung arrived from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
Striker Nguse joined them from the University of Pretoria in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Arrows bolster squad with five signings
Only one of the five has PSL experience
Arrows’ Zuke raring to go after injury setback
The new signings were paraded during the KwaZulu-Natal Premiers’ Cup yesterday, where Arrows lost to Richards Bay in penalties in the first semifinal.
Arrows lost Pule Modi, who has joined Kaizer Chiefs, and Lunga, who returned to Sundowns. Heading into the new season, Arrows will be hoping for improved performances from the last campaign, where they finished in ninth place, missing out in the MTN8 competition.
And with the signings they made, they will be confident that they will help them improve in the upcoming campaign under the guidance of co-coaches Vusimuzi Vilakazi and Mabhuti Khanyeza.
They will open their campaign with a match against Moroka Swallows on August 5 at Mpumalanga Stadium.
Meanwhile, Cape Town City also unveiled Tshegofatso Nyama yesterday.
Nyama joined the Citizens as a free agent after his exit at TS Galaxy earlier this month. He has been with the Citizens since the start of the pre-season where he impressed coach Eric Tinkler.
