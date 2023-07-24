SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt is happy with how his team is ahead of the new season and feels they will be better than last campaign.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been busy in the transfer market as they strengthened their team with players such as Phathutshedzo Nange, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Grant Margeman and Terrence Dzvukamanja, among others.
And Hunt believes that he has enough personnel this time for his side to be more competitive.
“Everybody at the start of the season feels they are better, it doesn't matter who you are ... anywhere around the world feel they are better and doing things right,” Hunt told the media.
“There is a lot of energy in the squad, a lot of youth, but that doesn't turn into points.
“We need to get minutes under our belt, then games and we will see from there. We never had a good start last year because we had a lot of players coming in and going.
“Grant came in one-and-half week before the season started and he didn't train much as we tried to find a way he can play and how he plays.
Hunt hopes for a better showing in the new season
Coach believes he's enough personnel to do the job
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
“So now I got a better idea about a player like that, Phathutsedzo, Terrence. I know where I can fit them in because every game will give you a different scenario.”
With two weeks before the start of the new season, Hunt also feels a lot of teams will be competitive this season as they look to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the DStv Premiership.
“They [Sundowns] have found a formula and have put the money where their mouth is. They go out and get what they want. I think [Orlando] Pirates will certainly be better, Kaizer Chiefs have signed well this year and they have a good squad of players, I think they will be better,” Hunt said.
“Cape Town City will always be competitive, so there are already teams that could be taking points from one another and around each other.
“What we need to do better that we didn't do ... against the bottom teams last year. We did well against the top teams, but we didn't do well against the bottom teams, so that's where we need to be better.”
