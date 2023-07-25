Tembo confident Dube will bounce back after short spell at Chiefs

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is confident that defender Austin Dube will get his confidence back soon after rejoining the club from Kaizer Chiefs.
Tembo said Dube's confidence is low following his unsuccessful spell with Amakhosi, where he failed to make an impression.
The 30-year-old defender made only a single appearance for the Glamour Boys last season before he was released at the end of the campaign.
"With Austin, we know his story being at Chiefs and never really played and sometimes [that] affects the player in terms of his confidence," Tembo told the media after their KwaZulu-Natal Premier's Cup pre-season tournament on Sunday, where they lost 5-4 to AmaZulu in the final in penalty shootout at Princess Magogo Stadium.
"So, we tried to work on him psychologically for him to realise that I'm here now, I need to try and rebuild my career and he has responded very well.
"He is going to play a huge role in our team defensively because we believe that he has good qualities in what we are looking for in terms of our build-up.
"... We are going to try and solidify to get stronger in that area [defence]. So, he is definitely going to be important to us."
Having seen the club enjoy an impressive start in their maiden season in the DStv Premiership and only to struggle in the second round last campaign, Tembo said the plan is to help them not to experience the same problems this time.
"It's a huge opportunity and huge challenge to be Richards Bay coach. We know last season they started very well and in the second round, they had issues," he said.
"But we are trying to build a strong foundation for us to be a little bit consistent throughout the season.
"For me, I think there is a little bit of progress in terms of the things that we've worked on pressing in our positional game.
"There is a lack of consistency in applying those principles, but it is expected because we are 60 percent from where we want to be, which means we have two and half weeks to try and work on those areas.
"So, there is progress, but there is still a lot of work to be done."
Tembo confident Dube will bounce back after short spell at Chiefs
Bay coach calls for consistency in the new season
Image: Darren Stewart
