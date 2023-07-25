Arubi looks forward to healthy competition with Goss

That he will face stiff competition for the number one jersey at SuperSport United with Ricardo Goss, is not a concern for new goalkeeper Washington Arubi.
Goss has made the number one jersey his and it will be difficult for anyone to take it from him, but Arubi, who recently joined the club, is looking forward to a healthy competition.
Arubi, 37, signed a one-year deal with an option for another year with Matsatsantsa a Pitori recently from relegated Marumo Gallants.
He says his experience will help the club since they will also be participating in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.
“Goss is a good goalkeeper, a national team goalie. Both of us just have to push each other for the team. We are not going to look at who is going to play and all that,” Arubi told the media.
“Whoever is going to play, who is going to do well, we will push him so that we can achieve goals.
“Coach [Gavin Hunt] said he wants me to lead because you can see there are a lot of youngsters here and he also wants me to push even the goalkeeping department, and when I get my chance, I must grab it.
“He told me that he has been following me outside and inside the field and he is impressed with how I have been doing things.”
The Zimbabwean national added that he is not even thinking of hanging up his gloves yet, despite being 37 as he feels he can still play for a few more years.
“I don’t know how far I will go as long as my body is still responding and with the way I have been taking care of myself, I think I will keep on going until it says it is enough now,” he said.
“I’m just thinking about what we are going to do right now through the season with SuperSport to achieve our target.
“SuperSport is like my other home. I was once here two years ago. I was happy even though I didn’t even play a single game, but the way they took care of me is something that I enjoyed in my career.
“Even though that time when I left, we sat down, we spoke and I told them I wanted to go and get some game time, and I did, then they called me back here and I’m happy.”
