Borges bags hat-trick as Brazil breeze past Panama

Adelaide - Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium yesterday and get their campaign off to a winning start.
The result takes Brazil to the top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica on Sunday. Brazil, whose best finish at the global soccer showpiece was runners-up in 2007, have now won all nine of their opening Women's World Cup matches.
"We're happy, the first game is always difficult. Four goals, and we played quite well," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "I think Borges is happy as well, scoring a hat-trick, she played well today..."
The tone was set for Panama in the first minute when Adriana raced through and stabbed a shot at keeper Yenith Bailey, before Debinha and Antonia blazed attempts over the bar within the opening six minutes of the match.
The South American heavyweights continued to launch wave after wave of attack on Panama's hapless backline as they pressed for an opener, which arrived in the 19th minute when Debinha floated in a cross that was headed home by an unmarked Borges at the back post.
Borges netted her second of the match 20 minutes later as she poked in a rebound after having a header saved by Bailey.
The Brazilians turned on the style in the second half as Borges set up Bia Zaneratto with a backheel flick for the third in the 48th minute to finish off a well-worked team goal.
Borges then put the icing on the cake in the 70th minute when she got on the end of a cross from substitute Geyse to become the first-ever Brazilian to score a hat-trick on their Women's World Cup debut.
The 23-year-old was substituted minutes later, walking off the pitch to be replaced by veteran Marta in what felt like the passing of the torch for the Brazilian team.
Brazil next face France in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday in Brisbane.
Meanwhile, talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third Women's World Cup title with a 6-0 demolition of debutants Morocco. In the tournament's most one-sided match to date, veteran striker Popp led from the front, heading in two first-half strikes before Klara Buehl, Lea Schueller and two own goals blew out the score after the break in front of 27,256 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
- Reuters
Borges bags hat-trick as Brazil breeze past Panama
Germany demolish Morocco in one-sided mismatch
Image: Matt Turner/AAP Image
Adelaide - Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium yesterday and get their campaign off to a winning start.
The result takes Brazil to the top of Group F, after France were held to a 0-0 draw by Jamaica on Sunday. Brazil, whose best finish at the global soccer showpiece was runners-up in 2007, have now won all nine of their opening Women's World Cup matches.
"We're happy, the first game is always difficult. Four goals, and we played quite well," Brazil coach Pia Sundhage said. "I think Borges is happy as well, scoring a hat-trick, she played well today..."
The tone was set for Panama in the first minute when Adriana raced through and stabbed a shot at keeper Yenith Bailey, before Debinha and Antonia blazed attempts over the bar within the opening six minutes of the match.
The South American heavyweights continued to launch wave after wave of attack on Panama's hapless backline as they pressed for an opener, which arrived in the 19th minute when Debinha floated in a cross that was headed home by an unmarked Borges at the back post.
Borges netted her second of the match 20 minutes later as she poked in a rebound after having a header saved by Bailey.
The Brazilians turned on the style in the second half as Borges set up Bia Zaneratto with a backheel flick for the third in the 48th minute to finish off a well-worked team goal.
Borges then put the icing on the cake in the 70th minute when she got on the end of a cross from substitute Geyse to become the first-ever Brazilian to score a hat-trick on their Women's World Cup debut.
The 23-year-old was substituted minutes later, walking off the pitch to be replaced by veteran Marta in what felt like the passing of the torch for the Brazilian team.
Brazil next face France in a mouth-watering clash on Saturday in Brisbane.
Meanwhile, talismanic captain Alexandra Popp scored a brace as Germany launched their bid for a third Women's World Cup title with a 6-0 demolition of debutants Morocco. In the tournament's most one-sided match to date, veteran striker Popp led from the front, heading in two first-half strikes before Klara Buehl, Lea Schueller and two own goals blew out the score after the break in front of 27,256 at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
- Reuters
All is not lost for Banyana Banyana, says Jane
Safa signs deal with Shield that can help ‘close the gender pay gap’
Banyana’s World Cup opener ‘made SA proud’
Banyana showed 'resilience, bravery and courage' against Swedes, says Ellis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos