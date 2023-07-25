Barely a month into the AmaZulu hot seat, coach Pablo “Cijimpi” Franco is already certain he has improved the side after winning KZN Premier’s Cup over the weekend.
Franco was installed as AmaZulu mentor early this month, replacing Ayanda Dlamini, who was only appointed as a caretaker towards the end of last season.
Usuthu won the pre-season KZN Premier’s Cup by beating Richards Bay 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended goalless in normal time at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday. Usuthu reached the decider through outwitting Maritzburg United 2-1 earlier on the day in the semifinals.
“We are improving daily. If you have seen this team the day I took it and saw the games we played today [on Sunday], you could see that improvement,” Franco said.
Even so, Cijimpi acknowledges that there’s still a room for further improvements, targeting a few offensive players to bolster his squad before the start of the campaign. Usuthu are already said to be on the verge of signing forward Rowan Human from Maritzburg United.
“It’s important to send a message to everyone that we still have a long way to go and we still have to improve a lot. I also hope we can sign a few players to increase our quality because we are thin in the last third,” said the Usuthu coach.
"From there, we can say that this season won’t be the same as last season. We don’t want to be fighting for relegation but we need to be fighting for other positions... we need to try and make trouble for the top teams in this league. We must try to dominate the rest of the teams in the competition.”
AmaZulu will get their league campaign underway by travelling to Harry Gwala Stadium to battle it out with fellow KZN rivals Royal AM on August 5.
New man Franco sees steady progress at Usuthu
Spanish coach bouyed by winning a KZN friendly tourney
Image: Darren Stewart
