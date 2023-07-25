×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

New man Franco sees steady progress at Usuthu

Spanish coach bouyed by winning a KZN friendly tourney

25 July 2023 - 08:35
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
SuperFan Dlamini with team during the 2023 KZN Premier's Cup final match between Richards Bay and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
SuperFan Dlamini with team during the 2023 KZN Premier's Cup final match between Richards Bay and AmaZulu FC at Princess Magogo Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

Barely a month into the AmaZulu hot seat, coach Pablo CijimpiFranco is already certain he has improved the side after winning KZN Premiers Cup over the weekend.

Franco was installed as AmaZulu mentor early this month, replacing Ayanda Dlamini, who was only appointed as a caretaker towards the end of last season.

Usuthu won the pre-season KZN Premiers Cup by beating Richards Bay 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended goalless in normal time at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday. Usuthu reached the decider through outwitting Maritzburg United 2-1 earlier on the day in the semifinals. 

We are improving daily. If you have seen this team the day I took it and saw the games we played today [on Sunday], you could see that improvement,Franco said.

Even so, Cijimpi acknowledges that theres still a room for further improvements, targeting a few offensive players to bolster his squad before the start of the campaign. Usuthu are already said to be on the verge of signing forward Rowan Human from Maritzburg United.

Its important to send a message to everyone that we still have a long way to go and we still have to improve a lot. I also hope we can sign a few players to increase our quality because we are thin in the last third, said the Usuthu coach.

"From there, we can say that this season wont be the same as last season. We dont want to be fighting for relegation but we need to be fighting for other positions... we need to try and make trouble for the top teams in this league. We must try to dominate the rest of the teams in the competition.

AmaZulu will get their league campaign underway by travelling to Harry Gwala Stadium to battle it out with fellow KZN rivals Royal AM on August 5. 

Ngezana rates Ntseki to bring back glory to Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana has full confidence in the club’s new coach Molefi Ntseki, narrating why he believes he’s the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Tembo confident Dube will bounce back after short spell at Chiefs

Richards Bay coach Kaitano Tembo is confident that defender Austin Dube will get his confidence back soon after rejoining the club from Kaizer Chiefs.
Sport
8 hours ago

Borges bags hat-trick as Brazil breeze past Panama

Ary Borges scored a hat-trick on her Women's World Cup debut to help Brazil thrash debutants Panama 4-0 at the Hindmarsh stadium yesterday and get ...
Sport
8 hours ago

All is not lost for Banyana Banyana, says Jane

Banyana Banyana trio Refiloe Jane, Thembi Kgatlana and Kaylan Swart don’t see losing to Sweden in their World Cup opener as a train smash, believing ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

[WATCH] How should the government clean your tap water?
'We felt threatened' - VIP protection cop details moments leading up to alleged ...