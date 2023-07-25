Sundowns not invincible, says Igesund

As Mamelodi Sundowns will attempt to win the DStv Premiership title for the seventh year in succession, former champion coach Gordon Igesund has backed SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to challenge them and end their dominance.
While breaking Sundowns stranglehold will be difficult, Igesund believes the three teams are now capable of winning the title.
SuperSport are expected to challenge after they embarked on a signing spree with quality signings, while Pirates and Chiefs have also invested heavily in new signings as they look to end Masandawana’s dominance in South African football.
And with SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt having won the title before with the club and now-defunct Bidvest Wits, Igesund is convinced he has enough firepower in personnel to put up a strong challenge.
“Of course, Gavin can challenge for the title. I mean he is an experienced coach and he has done it before. Coaches don’t become bad coaches overnight,” Igesund explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“They will always be challenged, questioned and if he is able to get it right with the players now and do his job, I know he can do his job at SuperSport because they allow the coach to do his job there.
“I'm sure he can; it is about time that someone tries to challenge Sundowns. Sundowns have done brilliantly, they have set the standard so high.
“Not only SuperSport but Kaizer Chiefs and other teams. Pirates have also got into the situation where they also want to challenge.”
The Buccaneers finished second last season, 16 points behind Sundowns, while Matsatsantsa a Pitori were third, with Chiefs finishing fifth.
But Igesund is optimistic that in the upcoming season, Sundowns will face a fierce challenge from these three and hopes other teams come to the party as well.
“I think teams like SuperSport, Chiefs and Pirates have to challenge, and even other teams. Sundowns have been dominating for years,” he said.
“I think Pirates have done really well. They backed the coach when they were having some bad results and he did well.
“They [Pirates] are doing all the right things now and they are serious. I can tell you now, I think this season is going to be interesting and I think the rest of the teams have said, 'You know what, we need to not allow one team to dictate'.
“Sundowns have done a fantastic job in creating a situation where everyone has to try to beat.
“So let’s hope Gavin and the other coaches can put up a challenge and also maybe two or three others. Our league needs to get much stronger.”
Image: Sydney Mahlangu
