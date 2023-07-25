×

Soccer

Ngezana rates Ntseki to bring back glory to Chiefs

'He's more than a football coach, I call him a teacher'

25 July 2023 - 08:32
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ex-Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana, who now plays in Romania, says Molefi Ntseki is the right fit for Amakhosi.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana has full confidence in the clubs new coach Molefi Ntseki, narrating why he believes hes the right man to end Amakhosis prolonged trophy drought. 

Ngezana is banking on teacher Ntsekis intelligence and the experience the mentor gained by coaching the SA Under-17 national team before he was promoted to the Bafana Bafana head coaching role. Ntseki coached Ngezana at the U-17 national side. 

Ntseki is a good guy... wisest guy. I call him a teacher, he knows his football. Even off the field, hes a good guy and hes a father figure. Hes more than a football coach. So, I feel hell come up with something special if hes given enough time to implement his ideas. I feel like hes the right man to bring glory days back, Ngezana told Sowetan.

You hardly get coaches who have experience of coaching both junior and senior national teams and Ntseki has that experience... he knows how to deal with youngsters and senior players. He has good man-management skills.

Ngezana, who was sold by Chiefs to Romanian side  FCSB for a fee believed to be in the region of R12m early this month, is convinced that being assisted by Arthur Zwane, whom he worked with as his part-time deputy during his Bafana stint, will also help Ntseki.

Zwane was demoted from head coach to assist Ntseki alongside Dillon Solomon after being in charge last term.

Remember he (Ntseki) worked with coach Arthur at Bafana, so they are very close. I believe this is a good partnership as well in terms of not abandoning continuity. Its also good that Ntseki has been at Chiefs for a couple of years, so he knows the Chiefs way of doing things.

In what was Ntsekis first game at the helm, albeit a friendly, Chiefs were beaten 1-0 by Tanzanian champions Young African in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Chiefs, who officially launch their new kit tonight, will continue with their preparations for the impending season by going to Botswana to face Township Rollers – who have a few South Africans like Thabo Rakhale and Tshepo Matete in their books – at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday.

