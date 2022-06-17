Motsepe creates room for CAF cup in bulging cabinet

After a disappointing CAF Champions League campaign that ended with Mamelodi Sundowns being knocked out from the quarterfinal this past season, chairman Tlhopie Motsepe is positive they will do better next year by going all the way and winning it.

Motsepe said they learnt from their mistakes this past season, which saw them being eliminated by Angola’s Petro de Luanda in the quarterfinal and will go all out next year to make sure they win it.

The Champions League was the only trophy Sundowns failed to win in all competitions after securing a treble (MTN8, DStv Premiership and Nedbank Cup).

“I think we have to be bold and say as Sundowns we want to be successful in the Champions League and we want to win that title,” Motsepe told the media during Sundowns’ youth internship programme launched by the club in partnership with the Student Village.

The project is aimed at providing the youth with the opportunity to gain work experience and unique soft skills at Chloorkop. It will start on Wednesday and will run for five months from August to December.

It will see the club open its doors and begin a search for five eager interns for positions in TikTok content creator, photography, production video editor, journalist and marketing activation.