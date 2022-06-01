Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions

Mamelodi Sundowns' players and technical team did good business and brought R40m to the club from the competitions they took part in and those they won this past season.

As is the norm at the club, the players and technical staff will share the loot, TimesLIVE is informed. That means the players and technical ensemble will be smiling all the way to the bank — they will pocket about R1m each as a reward for their efforts.