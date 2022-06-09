Ramaphosa’s prized Ankole will go on auction at Phala Phala farm amid robbery allegations

Ankole cattle belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa will be auctioned off at the Phala Phala farm in Limpopo next weekend.

The Ankole cattle from his Ntaba Nyoni farm will be on offer at the Phala Phala farm, where an alleged multimillion-dollar robbery took place in February 2020

According to the Facebook page of the Ankole Cattle Breeders’ Society of SA, the second auction will take place on Saturday, offering buyers two breeding bulls, mature cows with 40-inch horns, embryos and “semen straws from top bulls”, among other things.

More than 200 lots will also be on offer, with Ankole from at least 15 guest sellers.

“On Saturday June 18 is the 2nd National Ankole Auction at Phala Phala, Limpopo and it is one of the best Ankole offerings yet. Some of the top Ankole in the industry will be on offer as well as their offspring and genetics. The standard from all sellers is high,” said the website.