Jordaan claims third-tier league proof of development in SA

Safa president Danny Jordaan says the ABC Motsepe League has spurred football development in the country, hitting out at critics who say there has been no progress football-wise in SA.

Jordaan was speaking during the draw for the Motsepe League finals held yesterday at Safa House. This year’s playoffs will be in Potchefstroom from June 13 to 19, with the teams that make the final guaranteed promotion to the GladAfrica Championship. The winners of the tournament will receive R1m while the runners-up will get R600,000.

Safa also announced that the players that will be on show in North West are up for national team selection as they will be used in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Nine winners from the provincial leagues will be competing, with six provinces having their representatives confirmed: MM Platinum (Gauteng), Bayern (Mpumalanga), Dikwena United (Free State), Spear of the Nation (Eastern Cape), Zizwe United (Western Cape), and Summerfield Dynamos (KwaZulu-Natal). Limpopo, Northern Cape and North West are yet to confirm their winners as they have outstanding arbitration cases.

Jordaan applauded the teams that made it to the national finals, saying this was evidence that there’s development and structure in SA football.

“If you look at the PSL now, there are teams from the rural areas. Football has become national in the character of our competitions, from PSL, NFD, and Motsepe League. Part of that is the work being done by the regions and provinces.

“We have regional leagues. From there you get promoted to the provincial league, which is the ABC Motsepe League. You must win the league to go to the national finals. Then you can go to the national competition, which is the NFD, the first tier of professional football.

“Anyone who thinks there are no structures and development in football, I don’t know where they’re looking. The same applies for the women,” he said.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has insisted that the organisation is ready for the playoffs and that the outstanding cases will be finalised before Friday.

“We are ready for the playoffs, of course. We have three provinces that have outstanding judicial matters. Those matters should be done by Friday.

“I know the arbitrations of Limpopo are taking place on Wednesday. We are ready. When the tournament kicks off we'll be having all the teams,” said Motlanthe.

ABC Motsepe League Finals Playoff Groups

Group A: Northern Cape; Limpopo; Spear of the Nation (EC).

Group B: MM Platinum (GP); Dikwena United (FS); Zizwe United (WC).

Group C: Summerfield Dynamos (KZN); Bayern (MP); North West.